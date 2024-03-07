Kortrijk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Kortrijk will host Royal Antwerp at the Guldensporenstadion on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have struggled for results this season and are now set to end the regular season in the relegation round. They returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-2 home victory over Molenbeek, with Cardiff City loanee Isaak Davies opening the scoring in the first half before Abdelkahar Kadri sealed the points with a second-half brace.

Kortrijk sit rock-bottom in the Pro League standings with just 21 points from 28 games and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend.

Royal Antwerp have endured a largely disappointing title-defending campaign but remain in contention for continental football. They beat Sint-Truidense 3-0 in their last match, with Jacob Ondrejka and Nigeria international Chidera Ejuke getting on the scoresheet in the second half to hand the Reds a thoroughly deserved win.

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 48 points picked up so far and will be looking to extend their winning streak when they play on Saturday.

Kortrijk vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 70th meeting between Kortrijk and Antwerp. The hosts have won 15 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Kortrijk are the lowest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 21.

The Reds have the joint-best defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

Kortrijk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Kortrijk's latest result ended a three-game losing streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, won just two of their last nine home matches and could struggle here.

Antwerp, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last eight games. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Saturday's game and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-3 Royal Antwerp

Kortrijk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royal Antwerp to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)