Kortrijk vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Kortrijk will welcome Standard Liege to Guldensporen Stadion for a Belgian Jupiler League matchday five fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat on home turf against Eupen last weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Gary Magnee, Amadou Keita and Jerome Deom all scoring to help the visitors claim maximum points.

Standard Liege, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat on home turf against Cercle Brugge. Alan Minda stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the 75th minute.

The defeat left Les Rouches in 14th spot in the table, having garnered just one point from four games. Kortrijk remain rooted to the bottom of the standings on zero points.

Kortrijk vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 75th meeting between the two sides. Standard Liege were victorious on 37 occasions, Kortrijk have 22 wins to their name, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Standard Liege claimed a 2-0 away win.

The last four head-to-head games have been level at the break.

Standard Liege's four league games this season have produced less than three goals.

Kortrijk have lost their four league games this term, with three games producing three goals or more.

The home team havn't won any of the last five head-to-head games.

The last four head-to-head games have had more goals in the second half than the first half.

Kortrijk vs Standard Liege Prediction

Both sides have started the season poorly, with Kortrijk losing all four league games played so far.

Standard Liege, for their part, failed to qualify for Europe last season due to their inconsistency and this poor start could hamper their chances of success this term.

Confidence is running low in both camps and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Kortrijk 1-1 Standard Liege

Kortrijk vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals (Standard Liege's four league games this season have produced less than three goals)

Tip 4 - First-half result: Draw

Tip 5 - Highest scoring half: Second half (The last four head-to-head games have had more goals in the second half than in the first half)