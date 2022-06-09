Kosovo U21 vs England U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue this week and will see Kosovo U21 host England U21 at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Friday.

Kosovo U21 struggled to impress in the qualifiers and can no longer advance to the final tournament next year. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a dominant 3-0 win over last-placed Andorra U21.

The hosts have picked up 11 points from nine games and sit third in the group. They will now be looking to end their qualification campaign on a winning note.

England U21, on the other hand, have enjoyed a stellar qualification run and have now gotten the job done with a 3-0 win over Albania U21 last time out. Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun scored in both halves to hand the Englishmen a two-goal lead before Cameron Archer completed the rout minutes after his introduction.

The away side sit atop the group table with 22 points and have already secured a spot in the final tournament in Georgia and Romania next year.

Kosovo U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Kosovo U21 and England U21. The visitors hold a perfect record in this fixture, winning all three games without conceding any goals.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse fixture back in September last year, which England U21 won 2-0.

Kosovo U21 Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

England U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Kosovo U21 vs England U21 Team News

Kosovo U21

Kreshnik Krasniqi received a red card for two bookable offenses last time out and will miss Friday's game as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Kreshnik Krasniqi

England U21

Ryan Sessegnon is out with an injury and has withdrawn from the visiting camp. Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent as well.

Injured: Ryan Sessegnon

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Harvey Elliot

Suspended: None

Kosovo U21 vs England U21 Predicted XI

Kosovo U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Nreca-Bisinger; Leard Sadriu, Arbnor Aliu, Valon Zumberi, Egzon Rexhaj; Ilir Krasniqi, Qendrim Zyba, Art Smakaj; Altin Zeqiri, Valmir Veliu, Diamant Berisha

England U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Josef Bursik; Djed Spence, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Cresswell, Ben Johnson; Curtis Jones, James Garner, Jacob Ramsey; Angel Gomes, Folarin Balogun, Emile Smith Rowe

Kosovo U21 vs England U21 Prediction

Kosovo U21's latest result ended a three-game winless and goalless run but also marked just their second victory in their last eight games.

Meanwhile, England U21 have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in the European Championship qualifiers so far. They are quite clearly the strongest side in the group and should come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Kosovo U21 1-3 England U21

