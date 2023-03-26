Kosovo vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2023

Kosovo host Andorra at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Prishtina on Tuesday for the Euro 2024 qualifiers as both sides look to pick up their first win of the campaign.

The Dardanians drew with Israel in their opening game earlier in the week. An own goal from Elazar Dasa in the 36th minute put them in front, but Dor Peretz equalized for the Blues and Whites in the second half.

Andorra, meanwhile, lost to Romania 2-0 in their opening game as goals from Dennis Man and Denis Alibec sunk the Tricolors.

Following the opening round of games, Kosovo are in third place with just one point while Andorra are second from the bottom.

Kosovo manager Alain Giresse could make a few changes to his lineup ahead of their next qualifying game, with Betim Fazliji coming back into defense to beef it up and Florent Hadergjonaj gunning for a place at right-back.

Former Lazio midfielder Valon Berisha is also in contention for a place in midfield, along with Reims star Arbër Zeneli, the second-highest scorer in Kosovo's history.

Kosovo vs Andorra Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kosovo and Andorra meet for the first time in history.

Andorra are winless in their last four games, losing each of their last three and failing to score in all three of them.

Kosovo have drawn their last three games and remain unbeaten in four.

Kosovo have scored a goal in each of their last five games.

Kosovo's Amir Rrahmani became the first player in his nation's history to win 50 caps with the national team.

Kosovo's Arbër Zeneli is just one goal from hitting double-digits for the national team, a record achieved by just one player in their history before - Vedat Muriqi (23).

Kosovo vs Andorra Prediction

Kosovo are a young and talented side with many of their players having plied their trade in Europe's big leagues. This is helping them achieve results collectively and the Dardanians are better for it.

Andorra, ranked a lowly 153 in the world, have never been able to produce world-class talents, partly due to their tiny population, while their recent run of form has been very poor.

A home win seems likely.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-0 Andorra

Kosovo vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kosovo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

