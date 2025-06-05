Kosovo vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Kosovo and Armenia return to action on Friday when they lock horns in a friendly at the Pristina City Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since March 2024, when Franco Foda’s men secured a 1-0 victory in a similar friendly matchup.

Kosovo maintained their fine run of results last time out when they secured a 3-1 victory over Iceland to complete a 5-2 aggregate win in the Nations League promotion/relegation playoff.

Foda’s side have now won six games on the bounce across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-0 defeat against Romania in September 2024.

Kosovo now return home, where they are unbeaten in 11 of their last 13 games in all competitions, claiming six wins and five draws since June 2022.

On the other hand, Armenia were on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller last time out as they suffered a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Georgia in the second leg of the Nations League playoff clash.

Before that, John van’t Schip’s men finished second in Group C4 of the Nations League before losing 3-0 against Georgia in the first leg of the playoff on March 20.

Armenia have lost all but one of their last five games across all competitions, with a 2-1 victory over Latvia in the Nations League group finale back in November being the exception.

Kosovo vs Armenia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kosovo hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having picked up one win and one draw from the previous two games between the two nations.

Armenia have failed to win six of their last seven matches across all competitions, losing five and picking up one draw since September 2024.

Kosovo have failed to win five of their most recent six friendly games, losing twice and claiming three draws since March 2022.

Armenia have won just one of their last 10 away matches while losing seven and picking up two draws since June 2023.

Kosovo vs Armenia Prediction

Kosovo and Armenia head into Friday’s clash off the back of contrasting results, with Foda’s men winning each of their previous six games.

Home advantage also gives Kosovo an extra edge here and we are backing them to come out on top once again.

Prediction: Kosovo 3-1 Armenia

Kosovo vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kosovo to win

Tip 2: First to score - Kosovo (The hosts have scored the opening goal in five of their last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of Kosovo’s last eight matches)

