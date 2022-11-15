Kosovo vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2022

Kosovo will host Armenia at the Pristina City Stadium in a friendly clash on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The home side endured a poor World Cup Qualifying campaign, winning just one of their eight games and finishing rock-bottom in their group with just five points. They had mixed results in the Nations League earlier this year, picking up three wins and three losses in six games to finish second in their group, six points behind group leaders Greece.

Kosovo are set to face Armenia and the Faroe Islands over the next few days as they gear up for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers and will be looking to put out strong showings.

Armenia kicked off their quest for a World Cup spot on a positive note, winning their first three qualification games before losing their way and going winless in their subsequent seven matches. They have endured a more difficult run in the Nations League, losing five of their six games, which prompted the dismissal of head coach Joaquín Caparrós.

The visitors will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play this weekend.

Kosovo vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Kosovo and Armenia.

The Dardanët have scored at least one goal in all but one of their four home games in 2022.

The Armenians have failed to score any goals in six of their last eight games.

The Mountaineers' last win away from home came back in March last year when they beat Liechtenstein 1-0 at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Both sides are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Kosovo vs Armenia Prediction

Kosovo's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats but marked just their second victory in their last five matches. They have, however, won three of their last four home games and will fancy their chances ahead of Wednesday's game.

Armenia are on a disastrous five-game losing streak and have won just two of their last 17 matches across all competitions. They have lost their last five games on foreign grounds and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Kosovo 2-1 Armenia

Kosovo vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kosovo

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last four matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

