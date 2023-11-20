Kosovo vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | November 21st 2023

Kosovo will invite Belarus to the Pristina City Stadium on Tuesday, as the two teams conclude their UEFA Euro 2024 qualification campaigns.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in the qualifiers and were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland on Saturday. Muhamet Hyseni scored on his debut just nine minutes after coming off the bench. His 82nd-minute strike helped them earn a point from the match after Ruben Vargas opened the scoring in the 47th minute for Switzerland.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games on Saturday as Denis Laptev's 83rd-minute strike helped them to a 1-0 triumph over Andorra. It was just their second win of the campaign and they'll look to continue that form in this match.

Even after a win, neither team will play in the qualification playoffs, so this match does not have any major significance for either side.

Kosovo vs Belarus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time in the reverse fixture in June, with the visitors registering a 2-1 win.

Both teams have suffered just one defeat in their last five games in European qualifiers. The hosts have picked up two wins in that period while the visitors have just one win to their name.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 10-8 in nine games in the qualifiers thus far and also have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (9).

Kosovo are unbeaten in their last eight home games in all competitions, drawing five times in that period. They have lost just once in their last 10 home games.

Belarus are winless in their last five away games in all competitions and have just one win in their last nine away games in European qualifiers.

Kosovo vs Belarus Prediction

Dardanët have lost just one of their last five games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have registered just two wins in nine games in 2023, drawing five games. In European qualifiers, they have lost just once in eight home games and are strong favorites.

The White Wings are winless in their last six games in European qualifiers, suffering four defeats. They have failed to score in four games in that period as well while conceding 11 times.

With nothing much at stake for either side in this match, the head coaches might look to experiment with their starting XIs. Nonetheless, as both will look to sign off for the qualification campaign on a positive note, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-1 Belarus

Kosovo vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Max Ebong to score or assist any time - Yes