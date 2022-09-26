Kosovo vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27, 2022

Kosovo and Cyprus square off in Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Both sides, who are currently separated by one point in the table, will be looking to claim maximum points and avoid relegation.

Kosovo failed to secure their safety in Group C2 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Northern Ireland last Saturday.

They have now lost three of their last four outings, scoring four goals and shipping seven in that time.

With six points from five games, Kosovo are currently second in the group table, one point above Tuesday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Cyprus kept their hopes of beating the drop alive last time out when they picked up an impressive 1-0 win over first-placed Greece.

Prior to that, they failed to win their first four Nations League matches, picking up two draws and losing twice since a 2-0 victory over Estonia in March.

Cyprus are currently third in Group C2 level on five points with rock-bottom Northern Ireland in the relegation zone.

Kosovo vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the sides, with Kosovo claiming a 2-0 victory in June’s reverse fixture.

Cyprus are winless in four of their last five matches, with Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Greece being the only exception.

Kosovo are currently on a two-game losing streak, while they have lost three of their last four group games.

Kosovo head into the midweek clash on a run of just one win from their last six competitive games since March 2021, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

Kosovo vs Cyprus Prediction

With just one point separating Kosovo and Cyprus from the relegation spot, we predict an absorbing contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of maximum points. These two rivals are both evenly-matched on paper and we predict the spoils will be shared in this UEFA Nations League clash.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-1 Cyprus

Kosovo vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Cyprus’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Kosovo’s last five matches)

