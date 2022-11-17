Kosovo vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022 

Kosovo and the Faroe Islands will trade tackles in friendly on Saturday (November 19).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with Armenia on Wednesday. Zhirayr Shaghoyan and Kamo Hovhannisyan twice gave Armenia the lead. However, Lirim Kastrati (67th minute) and Donat Rrudhani (injury time equaliser) forced a share of the spoils.

The Faroe Islands, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat against the Czech Republic. Morjnir Chytil scored a hat-trick to give the Czechs a 3-0 lead in the 23rd minute before Vaclav Cerny and Patrizio Stronati added gloss to the scoreline.

The defeat snapped the Faroe Islands' four-game unbeaten run, while Kosovo are on a two-game unbeaten streak.

Kosovo vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on three occasions. Faroe Islands are yet to beat Kosovo, who has triumphed twice.

Their most recent meeting in October 2018 saw a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League.

Four of Kosovo's last five games have seen both teams score and have produced at least three goals.

Faroe Islands have a similar record as Kosove, with four of their last five games witnessing goals at both ends and also producing at least three goals.

Faroe Islands were on a four-game unbeaten streak before their defeat to the Czech Republic.

Kosovo have drawn two and won as many of their last five friendlies.

Kosovo vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Kosovo are favourites, but the Faroe Islands' recent four-game unbeaten run could tilt the tide in favour of the visiotrs. The Faroe Islands would be eager to get back on track following their harrowing defeat to the Czech Republic in midweek.

Færøsk fodbold @FaeroskFodbold Congratulations to Hanus Sørensen, Samuel Chukwudi, Stefan Radosavljevic and Pætur Petersen (all four @hbtorshavn ) on making their Føroyar debut tonight! Congratulations to Hanus Sørensen, Samuel Chukwudi, Stefan Radosavljevic and Pætur Petersen (all four @hbtorshavn) on making their Føroyar debut tonight! 🇫🇴

However, the hosts should claim a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Kosovo 3-1 Faroe Islands

Kosovo vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kosovo to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

