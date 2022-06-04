Kosovo vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Kosovo entertain Greece at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in their second group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Both sides kicked off their campaigns with a win on Thursday, with Kosovo beating Cyprus 2-0 and Greece overcoming Northern Ireland 1-0 thanks to Anastasios Bakasetas' first-half goal.

With only one promotion spot available, this will be a crucial match in Group 2 of League C. Both sides finished third in their respective group standings in the previous edition of the competition and will be looking to improve upon the same this time.

Kosovo vs Greece Head-to-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Kosovo are winless against their southern rivals in this fixture, with three games ending in draws and Greece coming out on top once.

The two sides were drawn together in the group stage in the 2020-21 edition of the competition as well. Greece recorded a 2-1 win at Sunday's venue while the reverse fixture in Greece ended in a goalless draw.

Kosovo form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Greece form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Kosovo vs Greece Team News

Kosovo

Mërgim Vojvoda was ruled out for the Nations League fixtures this month after suffering an injury in training last week. Elbasan Rashani and Florent Hadergjonaj have withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons.

Edvin Kurtulus is expected to switch allegiance to Sweden in the coming days and will play no part in Dardanët's future games.

Injured: Mërgim Vojvoda.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Edvin Kurtulus, Elbasan Rashani, Florent Hadergjonaj.

Greece

Giorgos Masouras missed the game against Northern Ireland with a thigh injury and is the only injury concern for Ethniki Omada.

Injured: Giorgos Masouras.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kosovo vs Greece Predicted XIs

Kosovo (4-3-3): Samir Ujkani (GK); Mirlind Kryeziu, Amir Rrahmani, Fidan Aliti, Lirim Kastrati; Valon Berisha, Ibrahim Dresevic, Toni Domgjoni; Milot Rashica, Adon Zhegrova, Vedat Muriqi

Greece (4-3-3): Odysseas Vlachodimos; George Baldock, Dinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas, Kostas Tsimikas; Andreas Bouchalakis, Manolis Siopis, Tasos Bakasetas; Tasos Douvikas, Vangelis Pavlidis, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Kosovo vs Greece Prediction

Kosovo have been in great form recently, having scored 10 goals in their last five games and conceding four goals. The last three games between the two rivals have ended in draws and, given the form of the two sides, another high-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Kosovo 2-2 Greece

