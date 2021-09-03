Kosovo vs Greece prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kosovo invite Greece to Fadil Vokrri Stadium for FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Sunday.

Kosovo emerged victorious in their game against Georgia on Thursday thanks to an own goal from Davit Khocholava. After two straight losses, this was their first win in the qualifiers.

Greece have played two back-to-back draws in their qualifying fixtures so far and will be looking for their first win here.

They were in action against Switzerland in a friendly game on Thursday, losing 2-1 to the hosts at St. Jakob-Park.

Kosovo vs Greece Head-to-Head

The two teams have met each other just twice so far and they did not go head-to-head until 2020. They squared off in two UEFA Nations League C division fixtures last year.

Greece recorded a 2-1 away win at Sunday's venue in their maiden encounter while the game at The Olympic Stadium of Athens ended in a goalless draw a month later.

Kosovo form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Greece form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Kosovo vs Greece Team News

Kosovo

Milot Rashica was not allowed to travel to Georgia but should be available for this game and the next one against Spain. Arber Zeneli, Edon Zhegrova and Blendi Idrizi remain on the sidelines on account of injuries and won't make an appearance in this match. Bersant Celina is a doubt for the game.

❌ | Tomorrow's major absences:



🟥 Milot Rashica - Covid Restrictions.

❎ Arber Zeneli - Injured.

❎ Edon Zhegrova - Injured.

❎ Blendi Idrizi - Injured.#GEOKOS | 🇽🇰🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/aOo54U7QUl — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 💉 (@kosovanfooty_EN) September 1, 2021

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Edon Zhegrova, Blendi Idrizi

Doubtful: Bersant Celina

Suspended: None

Greece

Christos Tzolis was initially left out of the final squad for the qualifying games due to injuries but he has trained with the team and could return for the match against Sweden.

Ο κ. Τζον Φαν’τ Σχιπ επέλεξε 28 παίκτες για τους αγώνες της Εθνικής Ομάδας με την Ελβετία (1/9 - 21:45, Βασιλεία, φιλικός), το Κόσοβο (5/9 - 21:45, Πρίστινα, European Qualifiers) και την Σουηδία (8/9 - 21:45, ΟΑΚΑ, European Qualifiers) #ethnikiomada #nationalteam pic.twitter.com/6bM57NUBRb — Ethniki Omada (@EthnikiOmada) August 25, 2021

Injured: Christos Tzolis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo vs Greece Predicted XI

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samir Ujkani; Amir Rrahmani, Mergim Vojvoda, Ibrahim Dresevic, Fidan Aliti; Hekuran Kryeziu, Valon Berisha; Florent Muslija, Elbasan Rashani, Lirim Kastrati; Vedat Muriqi

Greece Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos, Thanasis Androutsos, Kyriakos Papadopoulos, Kostantinos Mavropanos, Giorgos Tzavellas; Dimitris Giannoulis, Zeca, Emmanouil Siopis, Andreas Bouchalakis; Vangelis Pavlidis, Marios Vrousai

Kosovo vs Greece Prediction

When it comes to international games, home advantage matters a lot. Kosovo have been in good form in their recent fixtures but needed help from an own goal to record their first win of the campaign.

Greece were a little bit nervy in the friendly game against Switzerland but should be warmed up for this game. They have played back-to-back draws in the competition and this looks like a good chance to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-2 Greece

Edited by Peter P