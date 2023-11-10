Kosovo vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023 

Israel resume their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers at the Pristina City Stadium against Kosovo on Sunday after a two-month long hiatus.

The Skyblue and Whites had their October games postponed on account of the war that broke out on 7 October 2023.

This month, though, the Middle Eastern side will go about their fixtures as usual, while their home games have been shifted to Felcsut, Hungary for the time being.

With just 11 points from six games, Israel are in third position in Group I and on course to miss out on yet another qualification.

Switzerland are four points ahead of them in second place while Romania have a five-point lead over them at the top. Israel have four more games to turn things around, but it's imperative to win them.

Kosovo are six points worse off than Israel in fourth, having won just once in their qualification campaign thus far. It came in their most recent outing, as the Dardanians beat Andorra 3-0 last month.

Like Israel, the Balkan side have never made it to any major tournament before, and their wait for a international debut could be prolonged if Primož Gliha's side don't improve their form.

Kosovo vs Israel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official meeting between Kosovo and Israel.

Kosovo and Israel drew 1-1 in their first-ever meeting, back in March 2023.

Israel have kept just one clean sheet in the Euro 2024 qualifiers: a 1-0 win vs Belarus on 12 September, their last qualifying match.

Both Kosovo and Israel have a goal difference of 0 right now: Kosovo have scored and conceded eight goals each while Israel have scored and conceded seven goals each.

Oscar Gloukh is the only Israeli player to have netted more than once in these qualifiers (2).

Kosovo vs Israel Prediction

Kosovo have underperformed in these Euro qualifiers and come into the game as underdogs.

The Dardanians had held Israel to a draw in their earlier meetings, but that was courtesy of an own goal. Israel, meanwhile, are playing after two months and may need some time to hit their best.

We're going with another draw.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-1 Israel

Kosovo vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes