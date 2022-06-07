Kosovo vs Northern Ireland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Northern Ireland will set out for their first win in Group C2 of the UEFA Nations League when they visit the Pristina City Stadium to face Kosovo on Thursday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Greece last time out.

Kosovo were denied a second consecutive Nations League victory as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Greece on Sunday.

Earlier, they recorded an impressive 2-0 victory away to Cyprus when the sides met in last Thursday’s group opener.

Kosovo have now lost four of their last five games on home turf, with March’s 5-0 victory over Burkina Faso being the exception.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Cyprus.

Prior to that, Ian Baraclough’s side were beaten 1-0 by Greece in their group opener last Thursday.

Northern Ireland have now failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions, losing twice and claiming one draw since a 3-1 friendly win over Luxembourg on March 25.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Kosovo Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Northern Ireland Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Team News

Kosovo

Fidan Aliti and Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Murić are both suspended after receiving their marching orders against Greece last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Fidan Aliti, Arijanet Murić

Northern Ireland

The visitors head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Ian Baraclough the luxury of a full strength squad.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Predicted XI

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samir Ujkani; Lirim Kastrati, Amir Rrahmani, Mirlind Kryeziu, Ibrahim Drešević; Florian Loshaj, Betim Fazliji; Edon Zhegrova, Arber Zeneli, Milot Rashica; Vedat Muriqi

Northern Ireland Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peacock-Farrell; Patrick McNair, Jonny Evans, Ciaron Brown; Niall McGinn, Shea Charles, Steven Davis, George Saville, Paddy Lane; Kyle Lafferty, Gavin Whyte

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Northern Ireland have endured a slow start to their Nations League campaign and will be desperate to arrest their slump in form. While Kosovo have struggled for form on home turf, we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-1 Northern Ireland

