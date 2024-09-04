Kosovo vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2024

Kosovo will face Romania at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Friday in the opening game of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games after a winning start to life under new boss Franco Foda and will be looking to turn things around starting this week.

They were beaten 3-0 by Norway in their last match, with their defense unable to cope with a rampant Erling Haaland who scored a hat-trick to hand the Dardanians their heaviest defeat since 2021.

While their opponents engaged in friendly action back in June, Romania were away at the European Championship in Germany where they made it to the last 16 of the continental showpiece before suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

Following their exit from the tournament, head coach Edward Iordănescu announced his exit from the post with Romania now reappointing veteran manager Mircea Lucescu almost four decades after his initial stint in charge of the national team.

Kosovo vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the third meeting between Kosovo and Romania. The visitors are undefeated in their previous two matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in an European Championship qualifying clash last September, which the Tricolours won 2-0 via late goals from Nicolae Stanciu and Parma's Valentin Mihaila.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Romania were ranked 45th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 61 places above their weekend opponents.

Kosovo vs Romania Prediction

Kosovo are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just one of their last five matches. They have won just one of their last seven games on home soil and could struggle here.

Romania have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last eight. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should have just enough to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Kosovo 0-1 Romania

Kosovo vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of visitors' last six matchups)

