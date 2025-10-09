Kosovo vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Kosovo will entertain Slovenia at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have a win and a loss from two games, and are second in the Group B table. Reprezentanca have endured a winless start to their qualifying campaign.

Ad

Dardanët lost 4-0 to Switzerland in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 2-0 home win over Sweden in their previous outing. Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi scored in the first half, whlie Lindon Emërllahu was sent off in stoppage time.

The visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by Sweden in their campaign opener but lost 3-0 away to Switzerland last time around. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Ad

Trending

Kosovo vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met two times, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. The visitors won both the home and away games.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their six games this year, recording five wins. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in these wins.

Slovenia have won just one of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

Dardanians have won their last six home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.

Dardanët have won just one of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that triumph registered at home last month.

Ad

Kosovo vs Slovenia Prediction

The Dardanians have a good record in 2025 thus far, winning five of their six games and they have scored 16 goals in these games. Notably, they failed to score in the home meeting against the visitors in the Nations League in 2020 and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have conceded five goals in two World Cup qualifying games thus far. They have failed to score in two of their three away games in 2025, which is a cause for concern.

Ad

Considering Dardanët's 100% home record in 2025, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kosovo 2-1 Slovenia

Kosovo vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kosovo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More