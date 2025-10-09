Kosovo vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10th 2025

Kosovo will entertain Slovenia at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday. The hosts have a win and a loss from two games, and are second in the Group B table. Reprezentanca have endured a winless start to their qualifying campaign.
Dardanët lost 4-0 to Switzerland in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 2-0 home win over Sweden in their previous outing. Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi scored in the first half, whlie Lindon Emërllahu was sent off in stoppage time.
The visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by Sweden in their campaign opener but lost 3-0 away to Switzerland last time around. They failed to score for the first time in four games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.
Kosovo vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met two times, with both meetings taking place in the group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League. The visitors won both the home and away games.
- The hosts have seen conclusive results in their six games this year, recording five wins. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in these wins.
- Slovenia have won just one of their last five games in the World Cup qualifiers. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.
- Dardanians have won their last six home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets.
- Dardanët have won just one of their last seven games in the World Cup qualifiers, with that triumph registered at home last month.
Kosovo vs Slovenia Prediction
The Dardanians have a good record in 2025 thus far, winning five of their six games and they have scored 16 goals in these games. Notably, they failed to score in the home meeting against the visitors in the Nations League in 2020 and will look to improve upon that record.
The visitors have conceded five goals in two World Cup qualifying games thus far. They have failed to score in two of their three away games in 2025, which is a cause for concern.
Considering Dardanët's 100% home record in 2025, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Kosovo 2-1 Slovenia
Kosovo vs Slovenia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Kosovo to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes