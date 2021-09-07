Kosovo vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

In search of their second win on the trot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Spain take a trip to the Pristina City Stadium to face Kosovo on Wednesday.

The Spaniards will be looking to complete the group stage double over the hosts after picking up a 3-1 win back in March’s reverse fixture.

Kosovo continued their solid form in the World Cup qualifiers as they played out a 1-1 draw against Greece on Sunday.

Anastasios Douvikas gave Greece the lead on the stroke of halftime, but Vedat Muriqi grabbed a last-gasp equalizer in the 92nd minute to force a share of the spoils.

This followed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Georgia away from home last Tuesday. Kosovo are unbeaten in their last three outings across all competitions, picking up two wins and one draw.

With four wins from four games, Bernard Challandes’ men are currently third in Group B of the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Spain returned to winning ways in Group B of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday.

In an utterly one-sided affair, four different players were on the scoresheet for La Roja as they put on a sensational team performance.

This followed a 2-1 defeat away to Sweden where Alexander Isak and Viktor Claesson scored to hand the Swedes an impressive win.

With 10 points from five games, Spain are currently top of the group, six points and three places above Wednesday’s visitors.

Kosovo vs Spain Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first coming back in March when Spain claimed a 3-1 victory.

Kosovo Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Spain Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Kosovo vs Spain Team News

Kosovo

The hosts will be without the services of Arber Zeneli, Edon Zhegrova and Blendi Idrizi, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Arber Zeneli, Edon Zhegrova, Blendi Idrizi

Suspended: None

Spain

Valencia defender José Luis Gayà is the only doubt for the visitors after he came off with a slight injury midway through the second half against Georgia.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: José Luis Gayà

Kosovo vs Spain Predicted XI

Kosovo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Samir Ujkani; Amir Rrahmani, Mergim Vojvoda, Ibrahim Dresevic, Fidan Aliti; Hekuran Kryeziu, Valon Berisha; Florent Muslija, Elbasan Rashani, Milot Rashica; Vedat Muriqi

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robert Sanchez; Cesar Azpilicueta, Inigo Martinez, Aymeric Laporte, Mikel Merino; Carlos Soler, Sergio Busquets, Koke; Ferran Torres, Adama Traore, Alvaro Morata

Kosovo vs Spain Prediction

Spain will head into this game full of confidence and will be aiming to close out the international break on a high note. They boast a significantly stronger crop of players in their arsenal and we predict they will put that to good use to claim all three points.

Prediction: Kosovo 0-3 Spain

Edited by Peter P