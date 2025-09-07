Kosovo vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Kosovo and Sweden set out for their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium on Monday. Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men head into the game on a run of three consecutive victories against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.
Kosovo were no match for a rampant Switzerland side in the Group B curtain-raiser on Friday as they fell to a 4-0 loss when the two nations met at St. Jacob’s Park.
Before that, Franco Foda’s side were on an eight-game winning streak in all competitions, a run which saw them secure promotion into League B of the UEFA Nations League.
While Kosovo will look to bounce back on Monday, they will need to be at their best at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium as they take on an opposing side that boast a 100% record in this fixture.
Meanwhile, Sweden were left disappointed in Friday’s group opener as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Slovenia after giving up their lead twice at the Stozice Stadium.
With that result, Tomasson’s men have gone eight straight competitive matches without defeat (6W, 2D), a run which saw them clinch promotion from League C of the Nations League.
Sweden, who are currently 29th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are eyeing a first World Cup appearance since 2018, when they suffered a quarter-final exit at the hands of England.
Kosovo vs Sweden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth meeting between Kosovo and Sweden, with Tomasson’s men picking up three wins from their previous three encounters.
- Sweden have lost just one of their last 11 matches across all competitions while picking up eight wins and two draws since September 2024.
- Kosovo have won their last five home games across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and conceding five since a 3-0 loss against Romania in September 2024.
- Sweden are unbeaten in six of their most recent seven competitive away matches, claiming three wins and three draws since September 2023.
Kosovo vs Sweden Prediction
Kosovo’s hot streak came to an end against Switzerland last time out and they face another tough challenge in a star-studded Sweden side.
Tomasson’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture, and given the gulf in quality between the two nations, we are backing them to come away with maximum points on Monday.
Prediction: Kosovo 0-2 Sweden
Kosovo vs Sweden Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Kosovo’s last seven games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last seven matches)