Kosovo vs Sweden prediction, preview, team news, and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Sweden visit Kosovo in their second qualifying game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup looking to build on a victorious start to the campaign.

The Blagult saw off minnows Georgia 1-0 at the Friends Arena in Solna as talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his return from international retirement.

The 39-year old, playing his first game in Swedish colors since June 2016, assisted Viktor Claesson for the only goal of the game.

With all the other sides in Group B dropping points, the victory puts them in pole position after the opening matchday. The Swedes are two points clear of group favorites Spain, who drew 1-1 against Greece.

The next game will be the last competitive outing for Janne Andersson's side before the Euros, with Kosovo looking to make the most of their away game blues.

The Dardanians are participating in their second-ever World Cup qualifying campaign, having only been recognized as a FIFA member as recently as 2016.

They finished bottom of their group last time, going the entire campaign winless and even losing nine times from 10. They reached the playoffs of Euro 2020 qualifying, losing to North Macedonia in the semi-finals.

Ranked 117th in the world, the Balkan outfit finished third in their maiden UEFA Nations League last year. Kosovo thrashed Lithuania 4-0 in a friendly game on Thursday.

Kosovo vs Sweden Head-To-Head

This will be the first ever game of any format between Kosovo and Sweden.

Kosovo Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Sweden Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-W

Kosovo vs Sweden Team News

Kosovo

The Dardarians fielded a strong line-up against Lithuania and might go with the same selection again.

Lazio star Vedat Muriqi, Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica and Arber Zeneli, who struck a brace against Lithuania, will be the key against Sweden once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sweden

Robin Olsen might return between the sticks after sitting out their last game. Meanwhile, Emil Krafth might slot in at the heart of the defense in place of Filip Helander.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who assisted Claesson's winning goal against Georgia on his international return, might start again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kosovo vs Sweden Predicted XI

Kosovo (4-2-3-1): Samir Ujkani; Florent Hadergjonaj, Mergim Vojvoda, Ibrahim Dresevic, Fidan Aliti; Hekuran Kryeziu, Valon Berisha; Milot Rashica, Bersant Celina, Arber Zeneli; Vedat Muriqi.

Sweden (4-4-2): Robin Olsen; Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Emil Krafth, Ludwig Augustinsson; Dejan Kulusevski, Kristoffer Olsson, Sebastian Larsson, Viktor Claesson; Alexander Isak, Zlata Ibrahimovic.

Kosovo vs Sweden Prediction

Sweden were far from their best in the opening game and might not have much luck if their performance doesn't improve.

Given Kosovo's lack of experience, we're going with a narrow win for the Blagult.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-2 Sweden