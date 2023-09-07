Kosovo vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Kosovo will welcome Switzerland to the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the qualifying campaign thus far, having drawn three games and suffered just one defeat. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-1 loss to Belarus and will look to bounce back to winning ways.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the campaign, recording three wins in four games. They saw their three-game winning run come to an end in their previous outing as they were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Romania.

Zeki Amdouni bagged a first-half brace to give Switzerland the lead but Valentin Mihăilă's three-minute brace in the dying minutes of the game earned a point for his team.

Kosovo vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive game on Saturday. They have met just once thus far in a friendly in 2022. The match in Zurich ended in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are winless in their last six games in all competitions, though they have drawn five games in that period. They are unbeaten in their last six home outings in all competitions, recording two wins.

The visitors have suffered four defeats in their last seven away games, excluding their appearance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The visitors have the third-best attacking record in the European qualifiers thus far, scoring 12 goals in four games, with seven of these goals coming in their travels.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games in the European qualifiers, suffering four defeats in that period.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven games in the competition, recording six wins.

Kosovo vs Switzerland Prediction

Dardanët have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions. They have recorded just one win in that period, which does not bode well for them. At home, they are unbeaten in their last six home outings, though the last four home games have ended in draws.

Nati have done well in the qualifying campaign thus far, going unbeaten in all four games. They have recorded wins in their two away games in the competition thus far and will look to make it three wins in a row.

There's not much history between the two teams, with their only meeting ending in a draw. Considering the current form of the two teams and their record in European qualifiers, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kosovo 1-3 Switzerland

Kosovo vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Switzerland to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Renato Steffen to score or assist any time - Yes