Krasnodar vs Dinamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2023-24

Krasnodar and Dinamo Moscow battle for three points on the final day of the Russian Premier League on Saturday (May 25). The result could be crucial to deciding the destination of the league title.

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 win at Sochi last weekend. Krasnodar were ahead by the fifth minute, courtesy of a Nikita Krivtsov strike. Saul Guaripapa scored a brace to put Sochi 2-1 up in the 73rd minute. Eduard Spertsyan and Moses Cobnan scored late goals to help Sochi complete a comeback.

Dinamo, meanwhile, saw off Kamara 4-1 at home. Fabian Balbuena and Yuri Gorshkov scored first-half goals to ensure that the game was level at the break. Balbuena completed his brace after the break to restore Dinamo's lead before Bitello and Nicolas Ngameleu scored late on to make sure of the win.

The win left Dinamo at the summit of the standings, having garnered 56 points from 29 games, while Krasnodar are third on 53 points.

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Moscow Head-to-Head

Both sides have nine wins apiece from their last 25 head-to-head games. Their most recent clash came in September saw Krasnodar claim a shootout victory in the Russian Cup group stage.

Krasnodar form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Dinamo Moscow form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Moscow Team News

Krasnodar

Sergej Petrov and Aleksandr Koksharov have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Sergej Petrov, Aleksandr Koksharov

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Dinamo Moscow

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Moscow Predicted XIs

Krasnodar (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov (GK); Lucas Olaza, Junior Alonso, Tormena, Kevin Catsano; Nikita Krivtsov, Eduard Spertsyan, Aleksandr Chenikov; Victor Sa, Jhon Cordoba, Olakunle Olusegun

Dinamo Moscow (4-2-3-1): Igor Leshchuk (GK); Dmitri Skopintsev, Roberto Fernandez, Fabian Balbuena, Eli Dasa; Luis Chavez, Diego Laxalt; Jorge Carrascal, Bitello, Nicolas Ngameleu; Konstantin Tyukavin

Krasnodar vs Dinamo Moscow Prediction

Krasnodar have seen their title aspirations take a hit in recent weeks, having won one of their last four league games, losing two. Nevertheless, they still have a shot at lifting their maiden league crown but winning is essential for that to be achieved.

Dinamo, meanwhile, have a two-point advantage over defending champions Zenit and need to match or better the St. Petersburg outfit's result to end their 48-year wait for a league crown.

Marcel Licka's side have won their last six league games and should continue their run with a narrow win.

Prediction: Krasnodar 1-2 Dinamo