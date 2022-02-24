Krasnodar vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

The Russian Premier League will resume after the break and Krasnodar will host Lokomotiv Moscow for matchday 19 in the competition.

The home team sit one place above and are one point ahead of Lokomotiv and are only seven points off Dynamo Moscow, who hold the last Champions League spot.

Neither team has been able to force a juggernaut during the first half of the campaign. They sit in a tight position where a meager three points separate fourth-placed CSKA and eighth-placed Krylya Sovetov.

Krasnodar vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-To-Head

Lokomotiv hold the edge in this fixture, having won three out of their last five meetings with one going their rival's way.

Overall, the Moscow outfit enjoys a superior head-to-head record, having won 13 out of the 24 matches they have played in all competitions.

The recent record, however, favors the home team who have lost just one league game in their last six outings. Lokomtiv lost three in a row before winning their last game against FC Ufa before the break.

Krasnodar Form Guide (Russian Premier League): D-W-D-W-L

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (Russian Premier League): W-L-L-L-D

FCKrasnodar @FCKrasnodar Привет от победителей мощной двусторонки Отмечаем праздник на работеПривет от победителей мощной двусторонки Отмечаем праздник на работе 💪 Привет от победителей мощной двусторонки 🔥 https://t.co/tCsGUmPmbG

Krasnodar vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Krasnodar

Jhon Cordoba remains a long-term injury absentee while Yuri Gazinsky is still some time away from returning.

Injured: Jhon Cordoba, Yuri Gazinsky

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv will not be able to call upon the services of Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev, Guilhermer and Francois Kamano for the match.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Stanislav Magkeev, Guilhermer, Francois Kamano

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

FC Lokomotiv Moscow @fclokomotiv_eng 🏼



Lokomotiv : Ufa



Three points to our RPL collection



Let's watch highlights of the last 2021's match



youtu.be/nxAoBtkacPU We've got it!LokomotivUfaThree points to our RPL collectionLet's watch highlights of the last 2021's match We've got it! 💪🏼Lokomotiv 2️⃣:0️⃣ UfaThree points to our RPL collection ✅Let's watch highlights of the last 2021's match 🔥⤵️▶️ youtu.be/nxAoBtkacPU https://t.co/f5kHt7pYoa

Krasnodar vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Krasnodar (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Dmitri Stotskiy, Kaio, Egor Sorokin, Tonny Volhena; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Aleksandr Chernikov; Remy Cabella, Eduard Spertsyan, Viktor Claesson; Aleksey Ionov.

Lokomotiv Moscow (4-4-2): Daniil Khudyakov; Maksim Nenakhov, Dmitri Barinov, Tino Anjorin, Maciej Rybus; Gyrano Kerk, Konstantin Maradishvili, Alexis Beka Beka, Gyrano Kerk; Fyodor Smolov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov.

Krasnodar vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Both teams will be careful as they resume their second half of the season. Neither of the clubs will want to start off with a defeat and a draw will not be a bad result given their position in the table.

Both teams are at par given their performances in the league so far. However, they have a lot of gap to close in order to challenge for a Champions League slot.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Krasnodar 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Edited by Shardul Sant