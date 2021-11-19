Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Krasnodar host Spartak Moscow at Krasnodar Stadium on Saturday in the Russian Premier League, as both sides look to end their winless run.

The Bulls are coming off back-to-back defeats to Krylya Sovetov and Dynamo Moscow which has seen them drop to seventh in the league table.

However, things are much worse for the Moscow outfit, who're winless in their last four league games, which included a 7-1 trouncing at the hands of Zenit St. Petersburg last month.

Rui Vitoria's side are now ninth in the table, with only 19 points from 14 games.

Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Head-To-Head

Spartak Moscow have won 15 of their last 24 clashes with Krasnodar, who've beaten the capital club only seven times during this period.

In their last encounter, which came in March this year, the Moscow outfit thrashed Krasnodar 6-1 on home soil.

Krasnodar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Spartak Moscow Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Krasnodar

Wanderson and Aleksandr Martynovich are long-term absentees, while Yuri Gazinsky is still some time away from returning.

Head coach Viktor Goncharenko might reintroduce John Cordoba back into the starting XI to bolster their attack. He's the top-scorer in the squad with five goals.

Injured: Wanderson, Aleksandr Martynovich, Yuri Gazinsky

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spartak Moscow

Roman Zobnin became the latest Spartak Moscow player to pick up an injury after he sustained a muscle problem while on international duty with Russia.

Georgi Melkadze is still a week away from returning to action while Pavel Maslow and Ezequiel Ponce aren't expected to be back until 2022.

Ruslan Litvinov was suspended for getting sent off in their last game.

Injured: Roman Zobnin, Georgi Milkadze, Pavel Maslow, Ezequiel Ponce

Suspended: Ruslan Litvinov

Unavailable: None

Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

Krasnodar (4-2-3-1): Matvey Safonov; Uros Spajic, Kaio, Egor Sorokin, Tonny Volhena; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Aleksandr Chernikov; Remy Cabella, Eduard Spertsyan, Viktor Claesson; Aleksey Ionov.

Spartak Moscow (3-5-2): Aleksandr Selikhov; Ilya Kutepov, Maximiliano Caufriez, Georgiy Dzhikiya; Victor Moses, Nail Umyarov, Mikhail Ignatov, Stepan Melnikov, Ayrton Lucas; Quincy Promes, Aleksandr Sobolev.

Krasnodar vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

Neither team are in good shape right now, blighted by poor form and a raft of injuries.

As much as they will be gunning for all three points, it's hard to see this clash ending in anything but a draw.

Prediction: Krasnodar 1-1 Spartak Moscow

