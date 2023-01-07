KRC Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

KRC Genk and Club Brugge will face off for the first time in the new year when they meet at the Cegeka Arena in round 19 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday (January 8).

The Bruges outfit head into the weekend on a five-game winning streak against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Genk were dealt just their second defeat of the season when they were beaten 1-0 by Kortrijk on December 26. Before that, Wouter Vrancken’s men were unbeaten in 21 games, winning 20.

With 46 points from 18 games, Genk are atop the Jupiler League with a seven-point cushion over Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Brugge failed to arrest their slump, drawing 1-1 draw in their last game of 2022. They're winless in four games since a 2-0 extra time win over Patro Eisden in the Cup on November 9. Brugge are fourth in the league table, picking up 34 points from 18 games.

KRC Genk vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Genk boasts a slight upper hand in the ixture, leading 32-30, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Brugge have won their last five games against Genk since a 2-1 loss in May 2021.

Genk are unbeaten at home this season, claiming an impressive 11 wins in 12 games across competitions.

Brugge are unbeaten in their last four games, drawing twice, since November.

KRC Genk vs Club Brugge Prediction

Genk and Brugge are two of the biggest teams in the Belgian top flight, so expect a thrilling contest at the Cegeka Arena. Genk have been near impenetrable at home season, so they should claim a slender win.

Prediction: KRC Genk 3-1 Club Brugge

KRC Genk vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six meetings since May 2021.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in the last ten clashes between the two teams.)

