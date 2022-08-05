KRC Genk vs KAS Eupen prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

The Belgian Jupiler League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as KRC Genk and KAS Eupen square off at the Cegeka Arena on Saturday.

The Pandas are winless in their last eight away games against Wouter Vrancken’s men and will be looking to end this poor record.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



De club wenst Iké te bedanken voor zijn inspanningen en wenst hem veel succes in zijn verdere carrière.



Lees meer krcgenk.be/nl/nieuws/4770…



𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦| KRC Genk is met Troyes AC tot een overeenkomst gekomen over de definitieve overgang van Iké Ugbo (23).

KRC Genk picked up their first win of the 2022-23 Jupiler League campaign as they saw off Standard Liège 3-1 on Sunday.

This followed a slender 3-2 defeat at the hands of Club Brugge in their league opener on July 24.

Genk head into the weekend on a run of four wins from their last five home games in the league, scoring 15 goals and conceding five in that time.

Like the Blauw-Wit, KAS Eupen picked up their first league win of the season last time out when they edged out Club Brugge 2-1 at home.

Prior to that, they picked up one win and one draw from their two pre-season games, before falling to a 3-1 loss against Sporting Charleroi in their league curtain-raiser on July 23.

Eupen have lost each of their last three away games in the Jupiler League and have failed to taste victory away from home since September 2021.

KRC Genk vs KAS Eupen Head-To-Head

With 12 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Genk have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. Eupen have managed two wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

KRC Genk Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

KAS Eupen Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

KRC Genk vs KAS Eupen Team News

KRC Genk

The hosts will be without Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid, Mujaid Sadick and Paul Onuachu, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Luca Oyen, Vic Chambaere, Adnane Abid, Mujaid Sadick, Paul Onuachu

Suspended: None

KAS Eupen

Eupen will take to the pitch without Gary Magnee, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders against Club Brugge last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: Gary Magnee

KRC Genk vs KAS Eupen Predicted XI

KRC Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt; Daniel Muñoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumí, Gerardo Arteaga; Bilal El Khannous, Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Mike Tresor, Cyriel Dessers, Joseph Paintsil

KAS Eupen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Abdul Manaf Nurudeen; Yentl Van Genechten, Boris Lambert, Jan Kral; Tyreek Magee, Stef Peeters, Jerome Deom, Issac Christie-Davies, Regan Charles-Cook; Smail Prevljak, Isaac Nuhu

KRC Genk vs KAS Eupen Prediction

While Eupen will look to build on their win over Club Brugge, they have struggled to get going on the road, where they last picked up a win in October 2021. Genk have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Prediction: KRC Genk 2-0 KAS Eupen

