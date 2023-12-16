KRC Genk vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

KRC Genk return to action in the Belgian Jupiler League when they play host to Kortrijk at the Cegeka Arena on Sunday.

Joseph Akpala’s men head into the weekend as one of only two sides without a league win away from home and will be looking to end this poor record.

Genk bowed out of Europe on a high as they picked up a 2-0 victory over FK Čukarički in Group F of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

This followed a 3-1 victory over Eupen in the Jupiler League on December 10 which saw their five-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Genk have picked up seven wins, seven draws and lost three of their 17 league games so far to collect 28 points and sit fifth in the table.

Kortrijk, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results as they fell to a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Westerlo last time out.

Akpala’s men have now gone six consecutive games without a win in all competitions, claiming two draws and losing four, including a 1-0 loss to RWD Molenbeek in the Belgian Cup on December 5.

Kortrijk are currently rooted to the bottom of the Jupiler League standings, having picked up just 10 points from their 17 games this season.

KRC Genk vs Kortrijk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Genk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Kortrijk have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Wouter Vrancken’s men are unbeaten in their last seven Jupiler League home games, claiming two wins and five draws since a 1-0 loss against Eupen on August 5.

Kortrijk currently hold the division’s worst away record, having picked up just two points in their eight away games this season.

KRC Genk vs Kortrijk Prediction

Off the back of two convincing victories, Genk will fancy their chances against a Kortrijk side who are without a win in five consecutive games.

Kortrijk have struggled for results away from home and we are tipping Vrancken’s side to claim all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: KRC Genk 2-0 Kortrijk

KRC Genk vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Genk to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last seven clashes between the sides).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been 11 or more corner kicks in four of their last five meetings).