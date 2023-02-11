KRC Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2023

KRC Genk play host to Royal Antwerp at Cegeka Arena in round 25 of the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

Wouter Vrancken’s side will be looking to secure a ninth straight home win in the league and edge closer to their fifth top-flight title.

Genk continued their hunt for a fifth Pro League title as they edged out KAA Gent 3-2 last Sunday.

Wouter Vrancken’s men are now unbeaten in six consecutive league matches, claiming 16 points from a possible 18 since the turn of the year.

With 62 points from 24 matches, Genk are currently first in the league table with a seven-point lead over second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise.

Meanwhile, Royal Antwerp failed to arrest their slump last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by Club Brugge on home turf.

This followed a 1-0 cup defeat at the hands of Union Saint-Gilloise which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Royal Antwerp are currently third in the Pro League standings after picking up 47 points from 24 matches.

KRC Genk vs Royal Antwerp Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 25 meetings between the teams, Genk boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Royal Antwerp have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Genk are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight home matches against Royal Antwerp, claiming four wins and three wins since February 2018.

Royal Antwerp are winless in all but one of their last nine league outings, claiming three wins and five draws since the start of November.

Genk head into the weekend as the only side unbeaten at home this season, claiming 11 wins and one draw in 12 matches.

KRC Genk vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Genk have been near impenetrable on home turf this season and will be seeking a ninth straight league win in front of their home fans. While we expect Antwerp to put up a fight, we are backing Genk to come away with all three points and extend their impressive home run.

Prediction: KRC Genk 3-1 Royal Antwerp

KRC Genk vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven of their last eight encounters)

