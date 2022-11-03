KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

KRC Genk and Sporting Charleroi square off at the Cegeka Arena in round 16 of the Belgian First Division A on Friday (November 4).

The hosts are on a blistering run of eight wins and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial

Surf naar



#mijnploeg KRC Genk & Beobank nemen jou mee op 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘Surf naar ow.ly/tCVF50LscOm en maak kans op een 𝗱𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁. KRC Genk & Beobank nemen jou mee op 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗚𝗘 ❄️Surf naar ow.ly/tCVF50LscOm en maak kans op een 𝗱𝘂𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘁. #mijnploeg https://t.co/coYAmNkt8R

Genk maintained their superb run of results, claiming a 3-1 home victory over Mechelen last Friday. Wouter Vrancken’s side head into the weekend on a run of eight wins and are unbeaten in their last 14 games since July.

With 40 points from 15 games, Genk are atop the First Division A with a seven-point cushion over second-placed Royal Antwerp.

KRC Genk @KRCGenkofficial



Onze jonge Genkies wonnen met een welverdiende 6-1 van de Noord-Ierse tegenstander.



#krcgenktalent #mijnploeg



krcgenk.be/nl/nieuws/4873… 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 voor onze 𝗨𝟭𝟵 in #UEFAYouthLeague Onze jonge Genkies wonnen met een welverdiende 6-1 van de Noord-Ierse tegenstander. 𝗩𝗼𝗹𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 voor onze 𝗨𝟭𝟵 in #UEFAYouthLeague. Onze jonge Genkies wonnen met een welverdiende 6-1 van de Noord-Ierse tegenstander. 🙌#krcgenktalent #mijnploegkrcgenk.be/nl/nieuws/4873…

Meanwhile, Sporting returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home against Royal Antwerp 1-0. Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 12.

With 19 points from 15 games, Sporting are 11th in the league table, level on points with Cercle Brugge and Anderlecht.

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Genk boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 53 meetings.

Sporting have picked up 17 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

Genk have won their last six home games against Sporting since a 1-0 loss in August 2017.

Sporting have managed just one win in their last five games, losing three and drawing one.

Genk are on a run or eight wins, while they have an impressive ten wins and a draw from their last 11 games since their 3-2 opening day loss against Club Brugge in July.

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Genk head into the weekend as the most in-form team in the division and are clear favourites to claim all three points. They boast a superior and more experienced squad and should see out the struggling visitors.

Prediction: KRC Genk 3-1 Sporting Charleroi

KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Genk

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in five of the last six meetings between the teams.)

