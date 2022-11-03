KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

KRC Genk and Sporting Charleroi square off at the Cegeka Arena in round 16 of the Belgian First Division A on Friday (November 4).
The hosts are on a blistering run of eight wins and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.
Genk maintained their superb run of results, claiming a 3-1 home victory over Mechelen last Friday. Wouter Vrancken’s side head into the weekend on a run of eight wins and are unbeaten in their last 14 games since July.
With 40 points from 15 games, Genk are atop the First Division A with a seven-point cushion over second-placed Royal Antwerp.
Meanwhile, Sporting returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at home against Royal Antwerp 1-0. Before that, they were on a four-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 12.
With 19 points from 15 games, Sporting are 11th in the league table, level on points with Cercle Brugge and Anderlecht.
KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Genk boasts a superior record in this fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 53 meetings.
- Sporting have picked up 17 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.
- Genk have won their last six home games against Sporting since a 1-0 loss in August 2017.
- Sporting have managed just one win in their last five games, losing three and drawing one.
- Genk are on a run or eight wins, while they have an impressive ten wins and a draw from their last 11 games since their 3-2 opening day loss against Club Brugge in July.
KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction
Genk head into the weekend as the most in-form team in the division and are clear favourites to claim all three points. They boast a superior and more experienced squad and should see out the struggling visitors.
Prediction: KRC Genk 3-1 Sporting Charleroi
KRC Genk vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Genk
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals in five of the last six meetings between the teams.)