Kristiansund 0-1 Manchester United: 3 Talking Points

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
947   //    31 Jul 2019, 01:29 IST

Paul Pogba came on as a late substitute
Paul Pogba came on as a late substitute

Manchester United played their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer as they took on Kristiansund in Norway.

The Red Devils dominated the game right from the get-go and although they weren't at their best in front of goal, they saw off their opponents 1-0 thanks to a Juan Mata penalty.

The score-line doesn't do justice to Manchester United's brilliance as the game was a one-sided affair.

Manchester United carried on their perfect defensive record in pre-season and with a game to go before they take on Chelsea on opening day, the record English champions are yet to concede a goal in pre-season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah, currently on the books of Kristiansund, came on to a rapturous ovation from both sets of supporters are his Dad watched on from the dugout with a beaming smile on his face.

In a game where Manchester United exerted their dominance and eventually saw off their opponents with a late goal, let's look at some of the talking points.

#1 - Scott McTominay continues to grow in stature

McTominay was the standout player for Manchester United
McTominay was the standout player for Manchester United

Scott McTominay started alongside Nemanja Matic in a double-pivot and the Scottish midfielder was the standout player for Manchester United before being substituted.

The Scotsman staked his claim for a spot in the season opener and his bright showing is sure to have impressed his manager.

Manchester United started with a 4-2-3-1 formation with McTominay and Matic at the heart of midfield and the academy graduate was up for it from the get-go, putting in an all-round performance.

McTominay was instrumental in breaking up opposition attacks and he combined his positional awareness with his terrific box-to-box ability to cause the opposition defenders problems.

The 22-year-old put in yet another assured performance in the centre of the park and looks set to be a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils look to find the perfect partner to complement Paul Pogba.

