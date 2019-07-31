Kristiansund 0-1 Manchester United: 3 Talking Points
Manchester United played their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer as they took on Kristiansund in Norway.
The Red Devils dominated the game right from the get-go and although they weren't at their best in front of goal, they saw off their opponents 1-0 thanks to a Juan Mata penalty.
The score-line doesn't do justice to Manchester United's brilliance as the game was a one-sided affair.
Manchester United carried on their perfect defensive record in pre-season and with a game to go before they take on Chelsea on opening day, the record English champions are yet to concede a goal in pre-season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's son Noah, currently on the books of Kristiansund, came on to a rapturous ovation from both sets of supporters are his Dad watched on from the dugout with a beaming smile on his face.
In a game where Manchester United exerted their dominance and eventually saw off their opponents with a late goal, let's look at some of the talking points.
#1 - Scott McTominay continues to grow in stature
Scott McTominay started alongside Nemanja Matic in a double-pivot and the Scottish midfielder was the standout player for Manchester United before being substituted.
The Scotsman staked his claim for a spot in the season opener and his bright showing is sure to have impressed his manager.
Manchester United started with a 4-2-3-1 formation with McTominay and Matic at the heart of midfield and the academy graduate was up for it from the get-go, putting in an all-round performance.
McTominay was instrumental in breaking up opposition attacks and he combined his positional awareness with his terrific box-to-box ability to cause the opposition defenders problems.
The 22-year-old put in yet another assured performance in the centre of the park and looks set to be a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Red Devils look to find the perfect partner to complement Paul Pogba.