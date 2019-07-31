Kristiansund 0-1 Manchester United : 3 talking points

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United faced Kristiansund for a friendly in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's home country Norway and the Red Devils beat the home side 1-0. Juan Mata scored the penalty for the Red Devils.

In the first half, United dominated in terms of possession and they were creating enough chances to go in front but the home side's goalkeeper was making some terrific saves at the other end. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, and Scott McTominay came close to break the deadlock but either the woodwork or the goalie denied the away side.

In the second half, the match followed the same routine as every time United came close, they weren't clinical enough. The away side also created some set-piece opportunities for themselves but couldn't find the back of the net. The likes of Mason Greenwood, Fred, Paul Pogba, etc, came mightily close to opening the scoring but it was a late penalty earned and scored by Mata made the ultimate difference.

In the end, both teams played out an entertaining match and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at the 3 talking Points from the game:

#3 United attackers weren't clinical enough

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

In the first half, it looked like one of those days where the ball just wouldn't go into the back of the net, but that also meant that the United attackers weren't taking their chances well. Especially Rashford and Martial who had brilliant opportunities to put their side in front lacked that composure required in the final third.

Also, James sometimes made the wrong choice of pass in the attacking third and he has been lacking that final ball throughout the pre-season. No doubt his pace is frightening but his final ball needs to improve. Also, Jesse Lingard has looked good throughout the pre-season but just like his previous matches, he wasn't clinical in front of goal. Although United were able to break the deadlock in the second half, the lack of composure shown by the United attackers might have concerned Solskjaer.

