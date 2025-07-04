Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Kristiansund will welcome Bodo/Glimt to Nordmøre Stadium in the Eliteserien on Saturday. The hosts have won five of their 13 league games and are ninth in the league table. Glimt have six wins from 10 games and are fifth with 19 points.

Uglan are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. They met last-placed Haugesund in their previous league outing last week and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after two games last week as they fell to a 2-1 home loss to Sarpsborg. Patrick Berg scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half to give Glimt the lead, and Sarpsborg equalized three minutes later. They bagged a stoppage-time winner.

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 14 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, recording 13 wins.

Glimt scored four goals apiece in two league meetings against the hosts last season.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, conceding 10 goals.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 11 games in all competitions, suffering six defeats.

The Owls have lost three of their last four home games in the Eliteserien. Notably, they have also failed to score in these defeats.

The hosts have failed to score in five of their last six games in this fixture.

Glimt have lost three of their last four away games in all competitions, scoring and conceding six goals.

The Owls have scored 17 goals in 13 league games, with only six scored in five home games.

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Uglan have scored just one goal in their last four home games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have conceded at least two goals in six of their seven home games in this fixture.

Superlaget have lost two of their last five games, with both losses registered at home. They have scored 13 goals in their last three meetings against the hosts and will look to continue that prolific run here.

Glimt have an unbeaten record in this fixture, and considering their better goalscoring form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Kristiansund 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

