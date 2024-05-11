Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2023-24

Kristiansund and Bodo/Glimt will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday seven clash on Sunday. The home side are coming into the game off a 1-1 draw against Ham Kam at the same venue last weekend.

First-half goals from Luc Mares and Hilmir Mikaelsson ensured that the two sides canceled each other out.

Bodo/Glimt, meanwhile, saw off Stromsgodset with a narrow 1-0 home win. Hakon Evjen's 74th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left Den Gule Horde at the summit of the standings, having garnered 16 points from six games. Kristiansund are eighth with nine points to their name.

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

Bodo/Glimt have won 11 and drawn one of the last 12 head-to-head games. This will be their first meeting since October 2022 when Bodo/Glimt claimed a 5-0 home win.

Kristiansund form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Kristiansund

Max Williamsen (ACL) is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Max Williamsen

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Bodo/Glimt

Fredrik Bjørkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet, Runar Espejord and Syver Skeide have been ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension worries for Knusten Kjetil's side.

Injuries: Fredrik Bjørkan, Daniel Bassi, Sondre Fet, Runar Espejord and Syver Skeide

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Kristiansund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Lansing (GK); Mikkel Rakneberg, Sebastian Jarl, Marius Olsen, Hakon Sjatil; Brynjolfur Willumsson, Jesper Isaksen, Ruben Alte; Pape Habib Gueye, Hilmir Mikaelsson, Oskar Sivertsen

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin (GK); Fredrik Bjorkan, Odin Luras Bjortuft, Jostein Gundersen, Brede Moe; Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, Hakon Evjen; Alber Gronbaek, August Mikkelsen, Nino Zugelj

Kristiansund vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Kristiansund have made a relatively bright start on their return to the Eliteserien following their promotion from the OBOS-Ligaen last season. They have lost just one of six league games played so far (three draws).

Bodo/Glimt have a two-point advantage at the summit of the standings with a game in hand. This has sent a statement of intent to the rest of the league about their ambition to successfully defend their league crown.

Glimt have won their last five away games, scoring at least two goals on each occasion and we are backing this trend to continue with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kristiansund 1-3 Bodo/Glimt