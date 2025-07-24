Kristiansund vs KFUM Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

Kristiansund and KFUM Oslo will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 15 fixture on Saturday (July 26th). The game will be played at Kristiansund Stadion.
The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing away to Sandefjord last weekend. They were four goals down at the break, with Stefan Sigurdarson setting the tone for what was to follow with a hat-trick, while Loris Mettler made it 4-0 in the 45th minute. Robin Dzabic stepped off the bench to complete the rout after Dan Ulvestad had put through his own net.
KFUM, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Brann. Johannes Nunes and David Hickson scored first-half goals to help the capital side secure the win.
The win saw Kaffa climb to 10th spot in the standings, having garnered 18 points from 14 games. Kristiansund are one spot and one point better off in the table.
Kristiansund vs KFUM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- KFUM Oslo have three wins from the last seven head-to-head games. Kristiansund were victorious twice, while two games were drawn.
- The most recent clash came in November 2024 when Kristiansund claimed a 2-1 away win.
- Four of KFUM's last five games across competitions have produced fewer than three goals.
- Four of Kristiansund's last five competitive games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- KFUM are unbeaten in their last six league games (three losses).
- HamKam have scored at least two goals in four of their last five league games.
- Kristiansund are winless in their last six games across competitions in regulation time (four draws).
Kristiansund vs KFUM Prediction
Kristiansund have scored just one goal in their last five games across competitions, conceding eight goals in this sequence. Amund Skiri has to find a way to rectify this issue, and he will welcome a return to home comforts, having overseen his side's three-game unbeaten run in front of their fans.
KFUM are one of the form sides in the league, with only Tromso having claimed more points than them in the last five games.
There is little to choose between the two sides, as evidenced by their positions in the table. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Kristiansund 1-1 KFUM
Kristiansund vs KFUM Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals