Kristiansund vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

Kristiansund will host Rosenborg at Kristiansund Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and avoid falling further down the league table.

Kristiansund will return to league action this weekend after recording their sixth league defeat in a 4-2 away loss to SK Brann last time out. The Owls have struggled to put together a consistent run of results all season and have only won two of their last seven league outings, leaving them in ninth position, only five points from the relegation zone.

Amund Skiri will be keen to see his side turn things around this weekend and push higher up the table.

Rosenborg were disappointed to drop points late in their 1-1 draw against a struggling KFUM Oslo side last time out, and will be keen to close up the points gap behind league leaders Viking and remain title contenders.

The Troll Kids have been impressive so far this season, with their only league loss after 11 games coming against defending champions Bodø/Glimt late last month.

Kristiansund vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This weekend's meeting will mark the 25th edition of this fixture. Kristiansund have won only three of the previous 24 meetings, while nine have ended in draws and Rosenborg have won the remaining 12.

The hosts are winless in the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors have a remarkable goal-scoring record in recent editions of this fixture, with 21 goals scored across the last 10.

The Owls are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

Kristiansund have the joint-second worst defensive record in the Norwegian top flight with 18 goals conceded in just 11 matches.

Rosenborg, meanwhile, have the best defensive record in the league with only seven goals conceded so far.

Kristiansund vs Rosenborg Prediction

Uglan will need to be at their best to avoid defeat against a side in much better form and are unlikely to receive any boost from their home advantage, having lost their last three games at the Kristiansund Stadion.

Troillongan are comfortable favorites and will rely on their dominant record in this fixture to secure maximum points on Sunday.

Prediction: Kristiansund 0-2 Rosenborg

Kristiansund vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rosenborg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last eight games)

