Kristiansund vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025

Kristiansund will host Sarpsborg 08 at Kristiansund Stadion on Sunday in another round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be keen to pick up maximum points this weekend and return to winning ways after a tough few weeks.
Kristiansund needed a 97th-minute equalizer through Leander Alvheim to rescue a point in their 1-1 draw against Bodø/Glimt last time out and have won only one of their last five league outings. The Owls are sitting in ninth place, having only won five of their opening 14 league games and will hope to find a good run of form in the coming weeks to avoid dropping into the relegation zone midway through the season.
Sarpsborg, on the other han,d are in remarkable form, going undefeated in their last five competitive outings and most recently clinching a fourth consecutive victory by ending league leaders Viking’s 19-game unbeaten streak in the semifinals of the domestic cup. The visitors enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over Haugesund in their last league outing and are two points clear of Sunday's hosts despite having played two games fewer.
Kristiansund vs Sarpsborg 08 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's meeting will mark the 15th edition of this fixture. Kristiansund have won seven of their previous meetings, four have ended in draws and Sarpsborg have won the remaining three.
- The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture, but have also conceded nine across those games.
- Kristiansund are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 14 of their previous games in this fixture.
- Sarpsborg 08 have the third-best defensive record in the Norwegian top flight, having only conceded 12 goals all season.
Kristiansund vs Sarpsborg 08 Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into the weekend, but Ulgan will need to improve on their poor recent record to get a result against a side in much better form.
Sarpsborg will rely on their strong defensive record to avoid defeat and should have enough to continue their impressive unbeaten away league form this season.
Prediction: Kristiansund 1-2 Sarpsborg 08
Kristiansund vs Sarpsborg 08 Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Sarpsborg to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last seven games)