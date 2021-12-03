Krylya Sovetov vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22 

Krylya Sovetov and CSKA Moscow will trade tackles in a Russian Premier League matchday 17 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Nizhny Novgorod last weekend.

CSKA Moscow fell to a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Zenit on home turf. Claudinho and Andrey Mostovoy scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The defeat left the capital side in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 24 points from 16 matches. Krylya Sovetov are level on points but two spots behind due to an inferior head-to-head record.

1. Zenit (36)

2. Dinamo Moscow (32)

3. Sochi (28)

4. Krasnodar (25)

5. Lokomotiv Moscow (25)

6. Krylya Sovetov (24)

7. CSKA Moscow (24)

8. Akhmat Grozny (24)

9. Rubin Kazan (22)

10. Spartak Moscow (19)

11. Rostov (17)

12. Ufa (15)

Krylya Sovetov vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have 26 wins from their last 42 matches against Krylya Sovetov. Saturday's hosts were victorious on eight occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in October. Second-half goals from Chidera Ejuke, Fedor Chalov and Anton Zabolotnyi helped CSKA Moscow secure a 3-1 comeback victory in their first-leg clash.

Sovetov are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with their last two games ending in draws. CSKA have won just one of their last five matches in all competitions.

Krylya Sovetov form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-L

CSKA Moscow form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Krylya Sovetov vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Krylya Sovetov

Yuri Gorshkov (muscle), Evgeni Frolov (muscle) and Dmitri Kabutov are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Yuri Gorshkov (muscle), Evgeni Frolov (muscle), Dmitri Kabutov

Suspension: None

CSKA Moscow

Hordur Magnusson is the only fitness concern for the visitors with an Achilles tendon injury.

Injury: Hordur Magnusson

Suspension: None

Krylya Sovetov vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Krylya Sovetov Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Lamaev (GK); Glenn Bijl, Aleksandr Soldatenkov, Silvije Begic, Mehdi Zeffane; Maxim Vityugov, Maksim Glushenkov; Anton Zinkovskiy, Vladislav Sarveli, Roman Ezhov; Ivan Sergeev

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (3-5-2): Igor Akinfeev (GK); Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveyev, Kirill Nababkin; Ivan Oblyakov, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Alan Dzagoev, Maksim Mukhin, Mario Fernandes; Chidera Ejuke, Anton Zabolotnyi

Krylya Sovetov vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

CSKA Moscow are slight favorites and have superior players but the hosts are on a good run of form and will fancy their chances of getting the job done in front of their fans.

There is little to choose between the sides in terms of consistency over the season and we are backing them to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Krylya Sovetov 1-1 CSKA Moscow

