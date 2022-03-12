Krylya Sovetov vs Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Krylya Sovetov will welcome Zenit St. Petersburg to the Samare Arena for a Russian Premier League matchday 21 fixture on Sunday.

The visitors currently hold a five-point advantage at the summit of the standings, having garnered 44 points from 20 matches played so far. Kyrlya Sovetov sit in eighth spot and have 28 points to show for their efforts in 19 matches.

They come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Arsenal Tula at the same ground last weekend. Igan Ignatjev stepped off the bench to score an 83rd-minute equalizer for the hosts.

Danil Krugovoy and Malcom scored second-half goals to help Zenit secure a 2-0 home win over Ufa last weekend.

Krylya Sovetov vs Zenit Head-to-Head

Zenit have 22 wins from their last 37 matches against Krylya Sovetov. Seven fixtures ended in a stalemate, while Sunday's hosts were victorious on eight occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2021 when goals from Artem Dyzuba and Alex Sutormin helped Zenit secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Krylya form guide (including friendlies): D-W-L-W-W

Zenit form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Krylya Sovetov vs Zenit Team News

Krylya Sovetov

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zenit

Daniil Odoevskiy, Dejan Lovren (ankle) and Stanislav Kritsyuk (knee) are all unavailable due to injuries.

Ukrainian defender Yaroslav Rakitsky recently terminated his contract with the club in protest of the ongoing conflict between Russia and his country.

Injuries: Daniil Odoevskiy, Dejan Lovren (ankle) and Stanislav Kritsyuk

Suspension: None

Krylya Sovetov vs Zenit Predicted XI

Krylya Sovetov Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Lomaev (GK); Yuri Gorshkov, Mateo Barac, Aleksandr Soldatenkov, Glenn Bijl; Anton Zinkovskiy, Fernando Constanza, Denis Yakuba, Roman Ezhov; Vladislav Sarveli, Maksim Glushenkov

Zenit Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mikhail Kerzhakov (GK); Douglas Santos, Dmitri Chistyakov, Danil Krugovoy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Wilmar Barrios, Wendel, Alex Sutormin; Yuri Alberto, Artem Dzyuba, Malcom

Krylya Sovetov vs Zenit Prediction

Zenit are overwhelming favorites and will be seeking to secure all three points to further boost their quest to successfully retain their league crown.

Krylya Sovetov have impressed since their return to the top-flight and have almost guaranteed their spot in the league next season. They could spring an upset if given the chance but we are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Krylya Sovetov 1-3 Zenit

