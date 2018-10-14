Krzysztof Piatek: The Genoa player outscoring Ronaldo and Messi in the European Golden Boot race

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 302 // 14 Oct 2018, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Krzysztof Piatek is outscoring both Ronaldo and Messi at the moment

Thirteen (13) goals in all competitions; nine goals in seven league games and still more room for improvement. Who are we talking about?

Rarely do we witness any player outscoring both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in a season. The two superstar players have dominated the football scene for the past decade and are still not willing to play second-fiddle to any other player.

However, for the first time, another player has threatened to outscore the Juventus and Barcelona duo. The 2018-19 season is still in its early stages, but Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek has raced into the lead when it comes to the battle for the European Golden Boot.

Who is Krzysztof Piatek?

Krzysztof Piatek has taken the Serie A by storm since joining Genoa

It is possible that most of you have not even heard of his name before, but it is only a matter of time before he starts grabbing all the headlines.

Krzysztof Piatek is a Poland international, who currently plays for Genoa in the Italian Serie A. The 23-year-old started his professional career in the Polish league with Lechia Dzierżoniów. He then played for both Zagłębie Lubin and Cracovia in his home country before securing a move to Italy.

In his time in the Polish top flight, Piatek scored an impressive 47 goals in 141 games – and that for a striker who was exposed to first team action as a teenager.

What’s his record this season?

Krzysztof Piatek is currently leading the Serie A scoring chart

Krzysztof Piatek moved to Genoa at the beginning of this season and has since been a revelation in the Serie A. Just when many people thought Cristiano Ronaldo will steal all the spotlight following his move to Italy, the young Polish striker seems to be rivalling the Portuguese.

Piatek currently tops the Serie A top-scorers chart, having netted nine goals in seven games. It is a return that puts him far above Ronaldo, who has just four goals to his name.

But the Genoa forward has not only outscored Ronaldo this season, his goal record in league football also betters that of Lionel Messi. The Barcelona star has scored six goals in eight LaLiga games this season.

In all competitions, Piatek has scored an astonishing 13 goals, with four of those coming in the Coppa Italia.

Leading the European Golden Boot race

No player in Europe's top leagues has more goals than Krzysztof Piatek this season

Krzysztof Piatek’s nine league goals this season mean that he is currently the leading scorer in Europe’s top leagues. That automatically puts him top of the European Golden Boot race.

There is no surprise that clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly on the heels of the Genoa forward. Reports suggest that Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is bent on signing the Polish striker as early as the January transfer window.

For a player who is currently outscoring both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he could soon be the next big thing.