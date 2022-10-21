Kuala Lumpur City vs Al Seeb Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022 

Kuala Lumpur City will battle for glory against Al Seeb in the final of the AFC Cup on Saturday (October 22).

The 'home' side booked their spot in the showpiece event with a penalty shootout win over Sogdiana in the semifinals. Both teams could not be separated following a goalless draw after extra time before the Malaysians eventually progressed with a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Al Seeb, meanwhile, progressed at Bahraini side Al Riffa's expense with a convincing 4-0 victory. All four goals came in the second half, with four players getting on the scoresheet for Seeb, while Mohamed Marhoon missed a 76th-minute penalty for Rifa.

نادي السيب @Seeb_SC

#كاس_الاتحاد_الاسيوي

#نادي_السيب الإمبراطور يسعى للظفر بأول لقب قاري للكرة العمانية عندما يخوض نهائي الاسيويه من ارض كوالالمبور سيتي الإمبراطور يسعى للظفر بأول لقب قاري للكرة العمانية عندما يخوض نهائي الاسيويه من ارض كوالالمبور سيتي#كاس_الاتحاد_الاسيوي#نادي_السيب https://t.co/e2eVgYrUzs

The Omanis are coming off a goalless draw at home to Oman Club in league action a fortnight ago.

Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Petaling Jaya CFC. Darren Lok scored the opener, which turned out to be the game's only goal, in the 41st minute.

Kuala Lumpur City vs Al Seeb Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Al Seeb have lost just one of their last nine games acrosscompetitions, winning six and drawing two..

Kuala Lumpur's 2-1 defeat to Terengganu last time out snapped a run of four home wins across competitions and a seven-game unbeaten run in front of their fans.

Seven of Kuala Lumpur's last eight games across competitions have seen one or both teams fail to score.

Al Seeb's last three games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.

Just two of Kuala Lumpur's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Kuala Lumpur City vs Al Seeb Prediction

The final being played in Malaysia gives Kuala Lumpur a slight edge, although their recent displays does not inspire much confidence.

Both teams are ultra-defensive, and their compact style of play could be tightened even further owing to the high stakes involved in the game.

The game could see both defences come out on top, but we Kuala Lumpur should claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Kuala Lumpur 1-0 Al Seeb

Kuala Lumpur City vs Al Seeb Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kuala Lumpur City to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals (Just two of Kuala Lumpur's last seven games across competitions have produced at least three goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Al Seeb's last three games have seen at least one team keep a clean sheet.)

Poll : 0 votes