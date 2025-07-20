KuPS vs Kairat Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

KuPS will host Kairat at the Savon Sanomat Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be looking to put themselves in a good position to advance into the next round.

Ad

KuPS only narrowly scaled through the opening qualification rounds by defeating Milsami Orhei 1-0 in the first leg before holding the Moldovan side to a goalless draw in the second leg. The Finnish side still have a long way to go as they continue their search for a debut appearance in the main stages of the Champions League but will hope to extend their current unbeaten run across all competitions to eight games this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Kairat are also on a seven-game unbeaten streak of their own and are seeking a rare appearance in the main stages of a European tournament following their debut campaign in the Conference League in the 2021-22 season. The Kazakhstani side ensured their two first-half goals were enough to see out a 2-0 win over Olimpija in the second leg of their first qualifying round clash last Tuesday after the first leg finished 0-0.

Ad

KuPS vs Kairat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday will mark only the first-ever meeting between the sides. KuPS have met with Kazakhstani sides twice in their history, drawing one and losing the other while Kairat have never been up against a Finnish team.

Neither side have ever made it past the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

Kuopion Palloseura have only lost two of their last 10 home games across all competitions.

Kairat Almaty have the second-best offensive and the third-best defensive records in the Kazakh Premier League with 35 goals scored and only 13 conceded after 17 games.

Ad

KuPS vs Kairat Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into this qualifying round clash and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. KuPS will, however, receive a slight edge from their home advantage and will hope that will be enough to get a win.

Halyq komandasy will likely be satisfied with a draw this week, confident that they can finish the job at home next Tuesday.

Ad

Prediction: KuPS 1-1 Kairat

KuPS vs Kairat Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last five games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More