KuPS vs Kairat Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Jul 20, 2025 17:00 GMT
Olimpija v Kairat Almaty - UEFA Champions League 2025/26
Kairat Almaty will face KuPS

KuPS will host Kairat at the Savon Sanomat Arena on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign. The hosts will be looking to put themselves in a good position to advance into the next round.

KuPS only narrowly scaled through the opening qualification rounds by defeating Milsami Orhei 1-0 in the first leg before holding the Moldovan side to a goalless draw in the second leg. The Finnish side still have a long way to go as they continue their search for a debut appearance in the main stages of the Champions League but will hope to extend their current unbeaten run across all competitions to eight games this weekend.

Kairat are also on a seven-game unbeaten streak of their own and are seeking a rare appearance in the main stages of a European tournament following their debut campaign in the Conference League in the 2021-22 season. The Kazakhstani side ensured their two first-half goals were enough to see out a 2-0 win over Olimpija in the second leg of their first qualifying round clash last Tuesday after the first leg finished 0-0.

KuPS vs Kairat Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Tuesday will mark only the first-ever meeting between the sides. KuPS have met with Kazakhstani sides twice in their history, drawing one and losing the other while Kairat have never been up against a Finnish team.
  • Neither side have ever made it past the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
  • Kuopion Palloseura have only lost two of their last 10 home games across all competitions.
  • Kairat Almaty have the second-best offensive and the third-best defensive records in the Kazakh Premier League with 35 goals scored and only 13 conceded after 17 games.
KuPS vs Kairat Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into this qualifying round clash and will likely leave the result to be determined by individual brilliance. KuPS will, however, receive a slight edge from their home advantage and will hope that will be enough to get a win.

Halyq komandasy will likely be satisfied with a draw this week, confident that they can finish the job at home next Tuesday.

Prediction: KuPS 1-1 Kairat

KuPS vs Kairat Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last five games)

Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah



Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years.





