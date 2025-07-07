KuPS vs Milsami Orhei Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

KuPS and Milsami get their UEFA Champions League qualification campaign underway when they lock horns at the Kuopio Football Stadium on Tuesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since July 2022, when Jarkko Wiss’ men cruised to a 4-1 victory in Moldova.

KuPS were left disappointed on Friday when they played out a 2-2 draw with AC Oulu at the Raatti Stadium after giving up their lead in the 78th minute.

Before that, Wiss’ side were on a three-game winning streak, beating FC Haka on penalties in the Suomen Cup quarter-finals on June 24, before picking up consecutive league victories over HJK and Gnistan.

KuPS have picked up 30 points from their Finnish Veikkausliiga matches so far to sit second in the league standings, only behind first-placed Inter Turku on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Milsami Orhei were condemned to their first defeat of the 2025-26 Moldovan Super Liga campaign at the weekend when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Before that, Igor Picusceac’s men snapped their four-game winless run on June 21 courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Zimbru in the season opener, one week before seeing off Politehnica by the same scoreline.

Milsami Orhei clinched the Moldovan top-flight title last season after finishing with 21 points from 10 matches in the Championship round standings.

KuPS vs Milsami Orhei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between KuPS and Milsami Orhei, with the Finnish outfit picking up one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.

The first meeting came in the first leg of the Conference League second qualifying round in July 2022, when they played out a 2-2 draw, one week before KuPS secured a 4-1 second-leg victory.

Milsami are unbeaten in eight of their last 10 competitive away matches, picking up four wins and four draws since the start of March.

KuPS have lost just two of their most recent nine games in all competitions while picking up five wins and two draws since late May.

KuPS vs Milsami Orhei Prediction

KuPS have put together a fine run of results in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against an inconsistent Milsami side, who have won just two of their last seven games.

Wiss’ men are clear favorites on paper and we are tipping them to come out on top in front of their home fans.

Prediction: KuPS 3-1 Milsami Orhei

KuPS vs Milsami Orhei Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - KuPS to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of KuPS’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the hosts’ last nine outings)

