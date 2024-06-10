Kuwait vs Afghanistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2024

Kuwait welcome Afghanistan to the Sabah Al Salem Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The home side are coming off a goalless draw away to India on Thursday.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, also played out a goalless draw at home to Qatar on the same day.

The draw left The Lions of Khorasan in third spot in Group A, having garnered five points from as many games. Kuwait are bottom of the standings on four points.

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kuwait claimed a 4-0 away victory in the reverse fixture in November 2023.

Kuwait are winless in their last five games, losing four games in this sequence.

Afghanistan have won just one of their last five games (two losses).

Kuwait's last four games in the qualifiers have produced an average of 10 corner kicks.

Afghanistan climbed seven places to 151st spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. Kuwait dropped to 139th place.

Kuwait form guide: D-L-L-L-L Afghanistan form guide: D-W-D-L-L

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Prediction

Kuwait ended their four-game losing streak with their draw last week. However, they are still in the running for progression to the next round of the qualifiers. The sole win they have managed in the qualifiers so far came in the reverse fixture but they have not won a game since then.

Afghanistan are just one point better off than their hosts and will be seeking revenge for the bashing they received at their hands last year. Ashley Westwood's side are unbeaten in three games since that wallopping and will be keen to keep this run going.

Qatar have already booked their spot in the next round of the qualifiers as group winners. However, second spot in the group is still up for grabs, with just one point separating second-placed India from fourth-placed Kuwait. The winner of this game would advance to the next round if India fail to beat Qatar.

There is a lot on the line and we are unlikely to witness a repeat of the goal-fest that played out in the reverse fixture. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Prediction: Kuwait 0-0 Afghanistan

Kuwait vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks