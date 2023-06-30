Kuwait vs Bangladesh Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1, 2023

Kuwait and Bangladesh lock horns at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the SAFF Championship on Saturday (July 1).

The 14th edition of the SAFF Championship, a biennial international men's football championship of South Asia, enters the semifinal stage. Kuwait, who were invited as a guest team alongside Lebanon, topped Group A, level on seven points with hosts India, who came second.

Al-Azraq are participating in the eight-nation tournament for the first time but have proved that they're a team to be reckoned with. They opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over Nepal. Kuwait crushed Pakistan 4-0 before drawing 1-1 with tournament favourites, India.

Bangladesh, who won the championship in 2003, lost their opening game in Group B against Lebanon 2-0. They bounced back with a 3-1 win over Maldives before sealed a second-spot finish in the group with a 3-1 win against Bhutan. They are meeting Kuwait for the first time.

Bengal Tigers are hoping to make the final after failing to progress beyond the group stage in the previous edition in 2021. However, Kuwait could be a stumbling block.

The West Asian team have made tremendous progress over the years, so they will fancy their chances.

Kuwait vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kuwait are 143rd in the Fifa rankings, while Bangladesh are 192nd.

Kuwait have played ten games this year, winning seven, drawing twice and losing once.

Kuwait have scored 13 goals in their last five games and conceded three.

Bangladesh have played eight games this year, winning five, drawing one and losing twice.

Kuwait have won four times and drawn once in their last five games, while Bangladesh have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Kuwait – D-W-W-W-W; Bangladesh – W-W-L-W-L

Kuwait vs Bangladesh Prediction

Shabaid Al-Khaldi has been outstanding for Kuwait since the turn of the year. He boasts eight goals, including one scored in the ongoing championship. Mobarak Al-Faneeni is leading their campaign in India with two goals.

Rakib Hossain and Shekh Morsalin have been the shining lights in attack for Bangladesh in the championship, scoring two goals apiece. Kuwait’s experience and pedigree could make all the difference.

Prediction: Kuwait 3-2 Bangladesh

Kuwait vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Kuwait

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Kuwait to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bangladesh to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes