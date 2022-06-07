Kuwait vs Indonesia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Kuwait will host Indonesia at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Wednesday in a Group A clash of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Blue Waves are looking to return to the competition next year after missing the last one in the UAE due a disqualification.

However, Vítezslav Lavicka's side have produced mixed form this year, winning and losing twice apiece in their five games so far. Most recently, the Middle Eastern outfit saw off Singapore last week in a friendly.

Indonesia, meanwhile, were also disqualified from participating in the 2019 Asia Cup due to a suspension from FIFA, missing the finals for the third time in a row.

The Garuda Team have built some momentum going into the qualifiers, though, going unbeaten in four games this year, winning twice.

Kuwait vs Indonesia Head-To-Head

Kuwait and Indonesia have clashed six times, with three games ending in draws.

Kuwait have won twice, while Indonesia's sole victory in this fixture came way back in October 1980, the first meeting between the two teams.

Kuwait Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W.

Indonesia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L.

Kuwait vs Indonesia Team News

Kuwait

The Blue Waves have called up 21 players for this month's qualifying fixtures against Indonesia, Nepal and Jordan, including the talismanic goalscoring duo ot Bader Al-Mutawa and Yousef Nasser.

Salmiya midfielder Mohammad Al Huwaidi is the only uncapped player.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Indonesia

The Garuda Team have named 23 players for this month's triple header, of which only four players are foreign-based.

Elkan Baggott is the only Indonesian player from the squad plying his trade in Europe (Ipswich Town).

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kuwait vs Indonesia Predicted XIs

Kuwait (4-2-3-1): Hussain Kankone; Fahad Hammoud, Fahad Al-Hajeri, Eissa Waleed, Rashed Al-Dosary; Fahad Al-Ansari, Fawaz Ayedh; Mubarak Al-Fnaini, Eid Al-Rasheedi, Shabaib Al-Khaldi; Bader Al-Mutawa.

Indonesia (4-3-3): Nadeo Argawinata; Asnawi Mangkualam, Rizky Ridho, Fachruddin Aryanto, Pratama Arhan; Rachmat Irianto, Terens Puhiri, Stefano Lilipaly; Saddil Ramdani, Muhammad Rafli, Irfan Jaya.

Kuwait vs Indonesia Prediction

Kuwait boast one of the most menacing attacking frontlines in Asia, so Indonesia can expect a serious contest here.

The Garuda Team could sit deep to try and frustrate them, but Kuwait should have enough to sneak out a few goals and seal all three points.

Prediction: Kuwait 2-0 Indonesia.

