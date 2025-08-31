Kuwait vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd September 2025

Kuwait and Lebanon face off at the Gelora Bung Tomo (GBT) Stadium in Indonesia for an international friendly on Tuesday. Ranked 138th in the world, the Blue Waves are going through a torrid year in 2025 as they've failed to win any of their five official clashes so far, losing four.

Ad

The only time that the Middle Eastern side managed to avoid a defeat this year was in a 2-2 draw to Iraq in a FIFA World Cup qualifier, back in March.

Meanwhile, China, Oman, Palestine and South Korea have all inflicted losses on a hapless Kuwait, who look for some respite in the upcoming international window.

By contrast, Lebanon have seen a good year, winning three of their five outings and losing just once: a narrow 1-0 defeat to Oman on 25 May.

Ad

Trending

During this run, the Cedars were also involved in an unofficial friendly last week against Qatar, which they won 1-0. The game was played in two halves of 35 minutes each (70 minutes in total). Khoder Kaddour struck the only goal of the game in the sixth minute to earn the Lebanese a slender victory.

Kuwait vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 35 clashes between the sides in history, with Kuwait winning on nearly half the occasions (17).

Lebanon have beaten them only seven times, with their last victory in the fixture coming in November 2011 (1-0 win in a FIFA World Cup qualifier).

Kuwait are unbeaten in their last nine clashes against Lebanon.

The sides last met in November 2022.

Kuwait have failed to win any of their games in 2025 and remain winless in their last seven outings since a 2-1 win over the UAE on 24 December 2024.

The Cedars have lost just one of their last nine games in all competitions: a 1-0 defeat to Oman in a friendly on 25 May 2025.

Ad

Kuwait vs Lebanon Prediction

Kuwait have been in a rough patch of form this year, which presents Lebanon with a great chance of ending their winless record in the fixture.

Prediction: Kuwait 0-1 Lebanon

Kuwait vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lebanon to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More