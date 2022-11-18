Middle East rivals Kuwait and Lebanon will lock horns at the Police Officers Club Stadium in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday (November 19) in a friendly.

The Blue Wave are fresh off an unsuccessful bid for the 2023 Asia Cup, losing out in the third round after two defeats in three games. Rui Bento's side were the host team in Group A but failed to produce their best form, with their 4-1 win over Nepal being their only positive outcome.

Kuwait's wait for their first World Cup appearance since 1982 continued, as they went out in the second round.

Lebanon, meanwhile, went a step further than them, reaching the third round, where their hopes got doused, as they won just once in ten games. The Cedars have never played the World Cup before but are now looking forward towards the 2023 Asia Cup in Qatar, where their place is confirmed.

Kuwait vs Lebanon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 34 clashes between the two teams with Kuwait winning 16 times and losing on seven occasions.

Kuwait's last defeat to Lebanon came in November 2011 - a 1-0 loss in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Since then, the Blue Wave have gone eight games unbeaten against the Cedars.

Kuwait and Lebanon last met in March 2021 in a friendly, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Lebanon are winless in their last four games.

Kuwait have lost four of their last seven games, winning only twice.

Lebanon have won just one of their last nine games.

Kuwait vs Lebanon Prediction

Kuwait have a good record against Lebanon and have been unbeaten in the fixture for over a decade.

The Cedars may be ranked 50 places above their Middle Eastern rivals, but their recent form has been abject, and their winless run could continue.

Prediction: Kuwait 2-1 Lebanon

Kuwait vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kuwait

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

