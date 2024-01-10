Kuwait vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | January 12th 2024

Kuwait and Libya will square off in an international friendly on Friday.

The Libyans are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory over Indonesia in a friendly last week. They went behind to Yakob Sakuri's third-minute strike but quickly drew level courtesy of Osama Mukhtar Al Shremi six minutes later. Ahmed Ekrawa scored the match-winner in the 20th minute.

Kuwait, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 4-0 away victory over Afghanistan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. Shabaib Al Khaldi scored a brace while Mohammad Daham and Athbil Shehab also found the back of the net in the rout.

Both sides will not be participating in their respective continental championships this month haviing failed to qualify. The Blue Wave have another friendly lined up against Uganda next week before resuming competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers in March.

Kuwait vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the eighth meeting between the two sides. They are evenly split down the middle, with two wins apiece while three previous games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in February 2022 when Libya claimed a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

The three head-to-head games between the two sides this Millennium have produced less than three goals.

Libya are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning five games and drawing four in this sequence.

Six of Kuwait's last seven friendlies have produced three goals or more, with five games in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

Kuwait vs Libya Prediction

Kuwait come into the game in inconsistent form, having won and lost three each of their last six games.

Libya did not qualify for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, having finished rock-bottom of their qualification group. However, The Mediterranean Knights have turned a positive corner since then and are unbeaten in nine games in this time. This will boost the North Africans' confidence heading into this game.

Games between the two sides have historically been tight affairs and more of the same can be expected. Libya have been the more consistent side and we are backing Milutin Sredojevic's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-2 Libya

Kuwait vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Libya to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals