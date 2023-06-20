Kuwait vs Nepal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st June 2023 

Kuwait and Nepal face off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore, India on Wednesday at the 2023 SAFF Championship.

The teams are drawn in Group A of the competition along with hosts India and Pakistan.

Ranked 143rd in the world, Kuwait are participating in their second international tournament of the year. The Blue Waves were a part of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January this year but went out in the group stages after winning just once in three games.

Rui Bento's side will be hoping for a better outcome here. The head coach has called up 21 players for the SAFF Championship, including veteran defender Fahad Al Hajeri, who has made 62 appearances for Kuwait.

Bader Al-Saanoun and Ali Abdel Al-Rasoul are the only uncapped players in the squad.

Nepal were also a part of the 2023 Prime Minister's Three Nations Cup in March which they hosted. The Gorkhalis won the championship after beating Laos 2-1 in the final.

Now, Vincenzo Alberto Annese's side turn their attention towards the South Asian tournament, where they are set to make their 14th appearance.

A total of 23 players have been summoned for the games, including captain and experienced goalkeeper Kiran Chemjong. The 33-year-old has earned 89 caps with Nepal, the most in their history after only Raju Shakya (91).

India-based Anjan Bista has scored 11 goals for the side and needs just two more to equal the all-time record held by Nirajan Rayamajhi and Hari Khadka.

Kuwait vs Nepal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kuwait have never lost to Nepal in their nine previous clashes with them, winning eight games.

Kuwait have won each of their last four clashes with Nepal, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one.

Nepal have lost just one of their four clashes in 2023, winning twice, although that defeat came in their last outing.

Kuwait have won their last four games.

Kuwait's Shabaib Al-Khaldi has scored five goals in their last three games.

Kuwait are unbeaten in their last six games.

Kuwait vs Nepal Prediction

Kuwait have a terrific record against Nepal and, given the gulf in quality in both camps, the Blue Waves could extend their unbeaten run in the fixture.

Prediction: Kuwait 2-0 Nepal

Kuwait vs Nepal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Kuwait

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: No

