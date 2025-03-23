Kuwait vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th March 2025

Kuwait host Oman in Kuwait City on Tuesday for a clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up after a disastrous show earlier this week. The Blue Waves missed a chance to win their first game of the third qualifying round as they relinquished a two-goal cushion against Iraq in stoppage time.

Yousef Nasser struck a double that had them 2-0 up, but Akam Hashim and Ibrahim Bayesh scored apiece in added time to bring the Lions of Mesopotamia level.

With just five points in the bag from seven games, Kuwait remained second from bottom in Group B, ahead of only Palestine in fifth. But all's not lost yet, though, as the Gulf nation still have three more games to turn their fortunes around and salvage a place in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, their rivals Oman are right above them in the standings, having accrued two points more. They, too, oversaw a draw in their latest qualifying fixture, pegging back South Korea in a late 1-1 stalemate. Ali Al-Busaidi struck in the 80th minute to cancel out Hwang Hee-chan's first-half opener for the hosts.

Kuwait vs Oman Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Gulf rivals have clashed on 32 occasions and the spoils are equally shared right now, with 10 wins for each.

In their latest encounter, Kuwait and Oman drew 1-1 in the Gulf Cup in December 2024, ending a run of six consecutive wins for the Reds.

The Blue Waves are winless in their last four official games, losing and drawing twice each.

After winning thrice in five games towards the end of 2024, Oman have failed to win any of their three in 2025 so far.

Kuwait are winless in the World Cup qualifiers right now - Palestine and North Korea are the only other sides with such an unwanted distinction in the third round.

Kuwait vs Oman Prediction

The Blue Waves are winless in the campaign so far, having flattered to deceive big time. Oman must be excited to face Kuwait as they aim to climb higher in the group table and boost their progression hopes.

We expect a close encounter with the Reds edging out their Gulf rivals narrowly.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-2 Oman

Kuwait vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Oman to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

