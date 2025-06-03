Kuwait vs Palestine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Kuwait will host Palestine at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Thursday in the penultimate game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both sides will be keen to get a result this week to retain their hopes of making the fourth qualification round.

Kuwait failed to take their chances and were punished in their 1-0 home loss to Oman last time out, making it five draws and three losses in eight games and leaving them at the bottom of the group. Al-Azraq have only two wins in their last 20 outings, but will remain optimistic to get a result this midweek, which could put them back in contention for fourth-round qualification if results elsewhere go their way.

Palestine have had an equally poor campaign but managed to pick up a thrilling 2-1 win over Iraq during the last international break through an 88th-minute equalizer and a 97th-minute winner. The Lions of Canaan are only one point ahead of Thursday's hosts and four points behind qualification for the next group phase, but could still clinch a late qualification should Oman fail to pick up any points in their final two games.

Kuwait vs Palestine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 11 previous occasions going into Thursday's game. Kuwait have won seven of those games, and three have ended in draws, while Palestine have won only one.

The hosts have only ever failed to get on the scoresheet in two of the previous meetings between the sides.

The visitors have only scored nine goals across the 11 previous meetings between the two sides.

Both sides have scored seven goals each in their qualification campaign so far. Only three teams have scored fewer in the AFC World Cup qualifiers.

Kuwait are currently ranked 134th on the FIFA World Rankings while Palestine are ranked 101st.

Kuwait vs Palestine Prediction

The sides are very closely matched going into this midweek fixture, but Al-Azraq will hope to receive a boost from their home advantage and get a result.

Palestine will need to be at their best to get all three points, but may have to settle for a point away from home, which could ultimately end their push for the next group phase.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-1 Palestine

Kuwait vs Palestine Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Eight of Palestine’s last 10 games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More