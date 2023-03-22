Kuwait vs Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

Kuwait host Philippines at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Friday (March 24) for a friendly as international football return after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Blue Wave are reeling from a disappointing Asia Cup qualifying campaign which saw them go out in the third round, before losing in the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in January this year.

The Middle Eastern side will look to rebuild themselves ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this year with a first participation at the tournament since 1982 in sight.

Philippines, meanwhile, also endured heartbreak in the Asia Cup qualifiers, coming second in Group B to Palestine to miss their flight to Qatar. The Street Dogs participated in the 2022 AFF Championship but went out in the group stage following consecutive defeats to Thailand and Indonesia.

Manager Barae Jrondi has called up 23 players for this month's double header against Kuwait and Jordan, including Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. He could join Chieffy Caligdong as the fourth-highest appearance-maker in the side's history with a 71st cap. There are seven uncapped players in the squad too.

Kuwait vs Philippines Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kuwait have won all three previous meetings with Philippines, scoring seven goals and conceding twice.

Kuwait and Philippines meet for the first time since October 2012.

Kuwait have won just two of their last five games (excluding their unofficial friendly to Iraq in December last year).

Kuwait's last five games at home have produced three defeats and just one clean sheet

Philippines have won just one of their last five games, losing four, and conceding at least once.

Kuwait vs Philippines Prediction

Philippines are ranked 14 places above Kuwait but have seen poor results since the last year. Kuwait haven't covered themselves in glory either but have a good attacking unit, which could give their opponents a tough run for their money.

However, given the first teams of both sides are playing after a long time, a share of the spoils could ensue.

Prediction: Kuwait 1-1 Philippines

Kuwait vs Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

